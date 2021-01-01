One of the first babies born in 2021 provides a ray of hope for Columbus couple

After a difficult year, having their first daughter just 11 minutes after midnight provided two Columbus women with the fresh start they needed in 2021.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — 2020 was not easy on Selena or Nicole Fore.

Nicole lost her dad at the beginning of the year, the pandemic forced them to cancel their wedding, and both women lost grandparents to COVID-19.

They experienced their first baby shower virtually, with guests mailing in gifts and playing games over Zoom.

“I was determined not to let her come out until 2021,” Selena told 10TV.

Her friends and family were excited at the possibility of a Christmas baby, but Selena knew her daughter had to be born on New Year’s Day.

It just took a little bit of luck, and an incredible hospital staff to make sure Selena and Nicole gave their daughter the fresh start they had hoped for in 2021.

They managed to keep Selena’s contractions under control until midnight.

Brinley Fore was born at 12:11 AM on Jan. 1, 2021 at OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital. She weighed six pounds and nine ounces.

“We are super excited,” Selena said. “She's definitely the light to our new year, and the best little gift we could get for 2021.”