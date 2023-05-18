What were the most popular baby names in Ohio in 2022? SSA releases data

The Social Security Administration released a state-level breakdown of the most popular baby names in 2022. Here's what it said.

OHIO, USA — On Thursday, the Social Security Administration released the state-by-state breakdown of the most popular names for babies born in 2022. While some of the most popular names at the state-level are the same at the national-level, their ranks often differ across the country.

In 2022, these were the most popular baby names in Ohio.

Girls:

Charlotte Olivia Amelia Sophia Ava

Boys:

Oliver Liam Noah Henry Theodore

How does this compare to previous years?

In 2021, the top baby names in Ohio were as follows:

Girls:

Olivia Charlotte Emma Amelia Ava

Boys:

Oliver Liam Noah Henry Lincoln

How does Ohio compare to the rest of the country?

Last week, the SSA released the top names nationally in 2022. Here were the top names across all 50 states:

Girls:

Olivia Emma Charlotte Amelia Sophia

Boys:

Liam Noah Oliver James Elijah

What were the most popular baby names in Ohio in the past?

Check out the two time-lapse videos below to see the top baby name in Ohio for each year since 1960. Some names stay stagnate several years.

Top girls names:

Top boys names:

To see the popularity of names in another state or year, click here.

MORE COMMUNITY HEADLINES

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.