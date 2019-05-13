The Canton City School district is highlighting one of its senior students who has made a major difference in his life thanks to adopting a healthier lifestyle.

On the district's Facebook page, Canton McKinley High School student Michael Watson was lauded for his work to lose 115 pounds. Besides eating and exercising more, Watson also walked to the school every day ("no matter the weather conditions") during his sophomore, junior, and senior years.

Watson, who will graduate in the coming weeks, is now preparing to work full-time. Multiple people congratulated him for his achievement in the post's comments:

Joy Joy: "Congratulations Michael! What an accomplishment. I wish you much happiness and success in everything you do. I will never forget your kindness."

Catherine Reasoner: "He is something to be proud of! He did great!"

Barb Walker: "Congratulations, Michael. The future is yours!"

Congrats, Michael, and keep up the good work!