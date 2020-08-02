SYLVANIA, Ohio — In order to raise awareness for blood cancer, a group of Northview High School students took it upon themselves to raise money and give back to leukemia and lymphoma society.

Leukemia is one of the many types of blood cancer and it is more common among children.

“Most commonly diagnosed cancer for children under the age of 18 and the treatment plans do last about two years so, these children are taking about two years out of their schooling and lives to battle whatever blood cancer they have,” Cecilia Chaudhary, campaign manager for students of the year, said.

The students came up with a unique fitness fundraiser that everyone is welcome to attend.

All you had to do is show up, work out and make any donation.

“It’s such an important cause because so many kids and adults everyone is like so affected by it and we just want to try and raise as much money and we can for it,” Northview High School student of the year said.

“So, the money that these girls raise and other students of the year teams it goes to help these families who are living with different types of blood cancer whether it’s through cost of copay assistants travel assistants,” Chaudhary added.

If you would like to show your support, you can go head over to Super Fitness on New Town Drive to make your donation or you can click here.