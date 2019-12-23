COLUMBUS, Ohio — The wait for the Ohio State Buckeyes playoff game against the Clemson Tigers is nearly over.

The two teams will meet in the Fiesta Bowl this weekend and the Wexner Medical Center is getting some newborns ready for the big game.

Every baby born at the hospital this week is getting a "Beat Clemson" blanket.

The hospital has a long tradition of making special blankets for some of the Buckeyes' biggest games including one each year for That Team Up North.

The Buckeyes and Tigers are scheduled to kickoff at 8 p.m. Saturday.

