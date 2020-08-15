Mills named one of Maine's 'Women of the Century' by USA Today

In honor of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, USA Today is spotlighting women who've made 'significant contributions' to their state.

AUGUSTA, Maine — On August 18, 1920, the 19th Amendment was ratified, giving women the right to vote. In honor of the Amendment's 100th anniversary, USA Today is highlighting influential women across the U.S. in a series aptly called "Women of the Century."

Maine Gov. Janet Mills is featured in the series, and was named one of Maine's "most influential women."

The series spotlights ten women from each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia who have made significant contributions to their state and to the country, USA Today says.

USA Today's criteria for "Women of the Century" include having a track record showing outstanding achievement in the areas of arts and literature; business; civil rights; education; entertainment; law; media; nonprofits and philanthropy; politics, science and medicine; or sports. They also had to have lived between 1920 and 2020.

"Gov. Janet Mills broke several barriers for women in her home state of Maine, becoming both the state’s first female attorney general and the state’s first female governor," USA Today says in its highlight of Mills.

Mills was chosen alongside nine other extraordinary Maine women:

Mills was chosen alongside nine other extraordinary Maine women:

Margaret Chase Smith—the first woman elected to both chambers of U.S. Congress

Frances Perkins—a labor activist, and the first woman appointed to a presidential Cabinet

Florence Brooks Whitehouse—a suffragist and author

Frances W. Peabody—an AIDS activist

Judith Magyar Isaacson—a women's rights activist

Olympia Snowe—former U.S. Senator

Mabel Sine Wadsworth—a women's rights advocate

Patricia Ryan—an equal rights activist

Thelma Swain—a philanthropist

In addition to women from each state and D.C., the series features women in various general categories, such as politics, where women like Michelle Obama, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Hillary Clinton are named.