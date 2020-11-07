"The past is history, tomorrow is a mystery and today is a gift."

BROOK PARK, Ohio — Local chefs are coming up with new ideas to receive income for their businesses due to losses from the coronavirus.

Brian Back is the Executive Chef/Owner of Northcoast Culinary Creations and one of the founders of Backattack Snacks. He and his team create snacks for Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Progressive Field and the Cleveland Clinic.

Back said he was blessed in March to be asked to make pickles for the stands at Progressive Field during Indians games. They delivered 800 pounds of pickles on March 15th to the field and the shutdown happened just a day later.

He said the main source of their income comes from the farmers markets, large flea markets and events. The large events are closed this year.

Known for his award-winning beef jerky, Back said they are using the jerky that isn't used in packaging and making cheesesteak sandwiches to sell every Friday as an extra source of income.

"Maybe that turns into a food truck, maybe that turns into a restaurant, I have no clue," said Back.