George Lindsey, who owns Lindsey's Hardware & Auto in Rentz, Georgia, still pumps gas and chats with customers every day.

RENTZ, Ga. — Some of us long for the day we can take it easy and say goodbye to a 9-5 job, but George Lindsey has never dreamed of fishing or stuff like that.

In fact, he's pretty nimble punching the clock well into his 90s.

When Lindsey got out of the U.S. Army, he began his teaching and coaching career in Central Georgia where he won three basketball state championships.

That stopped when a family member got sick and he made a career change. He had an old full-service gas station in Rentz, so he took to running it and never looked back.

It's a ritual for folks in Rentz to check in with Lindsey when they walk through the door of his gas station and hardware store.

"We got just about anything anyone wants locally," he said proudly.

The business has carried his name for over 60 years and he never misses a day, which is quite a feat since he's one of the oldest living residents in Rentz at 94-years-old.

"I can't hold out to do what I want to do. I feel like I can do it, but when I get there it's a whole different ballgame," he said.

Lindsey has teammates in that ballgame, including his son Randy.

"I was raised up in this store," said Randy.

Randy is 61-years-old and says his dad is just now cutting back on his hours, but only a little bit.

"He gets here around 9 a.m... we've kind of talked him into staying home until 10 a.m. a couple of days a week," said Randy.

"Now I can sleep a little longer. [It's] a little bit harder to get up. Once I get up and started though it's okay," said Lindsey.

He likes to perch in his rocker or his stool, though more often than not you'll find him outside.

"I go out there and draw the gas. A lot of ladies don't like to draw gas," he said.

He's old school, and if you ask why he still does it, he'll say it keeps him relevant, engaged and alive.

When he's not working, he likes to putter around on his farm where he's got cattle. Here's another interesting tidbit: He was a torch runner in the lead-up to the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. He still has his torch as a souvenir.