CLEVELAND — Donut lovers can satisfy their sweet tooth for a fraction of the price on Saturday, thanks to a special being offered by Krispy Kreme.

The bakery is offering one dozen of its staple original glazed treats for just $1, with the purchase on any dozen of its donuts at the chain's Middleburg Heights and Akron locations.

To snag this special price, all you need is the barcode found on this online coupon.

In the advertisement for this limited-time-only deal, the company covered all the bases of when a donut might really hit the spot, on this long holiday weekend.

"Having a BBQ? Hanging in the back yard with neighbors? Looking for a way to make the long weekend even sweeter? We’ve got you covered," the company wrote.

The store might be known for its original glazed donuts, but with fall right around the corner, autumn enthusiasts will be happy to know Krispy Kreme's pumpkin spice donuts are on the rack and ready to go.

The coupon is good for up to four dozen glazed donuts, so long as you buy at least four dozen other donuts at regular price.