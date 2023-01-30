Be aware of the signs: Human Trafficking Awareness Month

Learn and recognize the signs of human trafficking.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Human Trafficking Coalition is making it their mission to help educate people in the community about human trafficking.

Human trafficking includes both forced labor and sex trafficking. It not only represents a threat to international peace and security but also undermines the rule of law, robs millions of their dignity and freedom and threatens public safety and national security everywhere.

Sex trafficking occurs when a person is made to perform commercial sex through the use of force or fraud. Any child under the age of 18 who is involved in commercial sex is legally a victim of trafficking, regardless of whether there is a third party involved.

There are estimated to be more than 27.6 million people, adults and children who are subjected to human trafficking around the world, including in the United States.

Celia Williamson, the executive director of the Human Trafficking and Social Justice Institute, tells WTOL 11 anyone can experience trafficking in any community.

“If somebody is vulnerable and they need a place to live, the landlord can exploit the situation or get you do things sexually like tell you, 'I’ll let the rent slide this month.' That’s a form of corrasion, so to me that's an element of human trafficking," says Williamson.

For more information on Human Trafficking Awareness Month or to learn more about The Lucas County Human Trafficking Coalition, click here.