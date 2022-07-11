'Toys, trains and candy canes': Here's what you can expect at the BG Holiday Parade

The 67th annual Bowling Green Community Holiday Parade returns in 2022 with the usual holiday fun; plus, a chance to win front-row seats and complementary sweets.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Bowling Green Community Holiday Parade is just around the corner: whether you're there in person or watching a live broadcast, here's what you can expect from the 67th annual event.

With the holiday season ramping up, celebrations will be underway in downtown Bowling Green when the parade kicks off at 9:50 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Although registration to participate in the parade is closed, you can watch the parade in more way than one.

In-person, you can expect to see the parade arrive in downtown Bowling Green at 10 a.m., 10 minutes after step-off. Those who wish to watch from afar can do so by tuning into WTOL 11; the parade will be broadcast live at 10 a.m. on Nov. 19. You may also recognize some familiar faces: WTOL 11 meteorologist Ryan Wichman and reporters Caylee Kirby and Chase Bachman will announce the parade.

The parade is expected to feature marching bands, businesses, community organizations and, of course, Santa Claus.

Families and individuals can enter a raffle to win a unique parade viewing experience. The lucky winners will receive front-row seats for friends, family or coworkers at the Flatlands parklet. Local businesses will provide winners with complementary refreshments during the parade.

Raffle tickets are $5 each, 3 for $10 or 6 for $20 and can be purchased until 11:59 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15. All proceeds from the raffle will go towards the non-profit that organizes the free holiday parade each year.

To purchase raffle tickets, click here.