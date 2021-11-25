What are you thankful for today? WTOL 11 viewers weigh in

We are thankful for you, our viewers, and the trust you put in us to tell your community stories as Toledo's News Leader. We want to hear what you're thankful for!

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from last Thanksgiving when people told us what they were grateful for.

We're so grateful and thankful to take a day and reflect on the generous spirit of our community on Thanksgiving and we're especially grateful for all of you and the trust you put in us to tell your community stories.

We've been asking WTOL 11 viewers to let us know what you're thankful for this year. You can share your photos and thoughts with us by texting us at 419-248-1100 or visiting the Near Me section of the free WTOL 11 news app, which you can download here: https://interactive.wtol.com/appredirect/.

Thank you to those who have already shared, and we hope to hear from many more of you throughout the holiday weekend. Be well and happy Thanksgiving to you!

WE'RE THANKFUL FOR ...

GRANDMAS

This is my 101-year-old grandma who is living with us. I love her and am thankful how well she is doing.

Jason Fisher

Ottawa Lake, Michigan

HUSBANDS

I love my husband so much. I've been sick over two years now and he takes care of me full-time.

Tina Reil

Toledo

BABIES

I am thankful for this beautiful angel who made me a grandma!

Kathy

New to Toledo and glad to make this city our home.

The Sanchez family

Toledo

BEST FRIENDS

A little over a year and a half ago, I rescued these 4. The truth is that they rescued me. Truly thankful.

Jill Yawberg