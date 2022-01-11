Would going out for your Thanksgiving meal cost less than making it from scratch?

A new report from Wells Fargo makes a case for enjoying Thanksgiving dinner at a restaurant instead of at home this year.

AUSTIN, Texas — As November begins, many are thinking ahead to Thanksgiving – and how much that table full of food is going to cost.

A new report from Wells Fargo makes a case for enjoying Thanksgiving lunch or dinner at a restaurant instead of at home this year.

Researchers evaluated data from the Consumer Price Index and compared it to data from November 2021. Their analysis found that, overall, the cost of food from a standard grocery trip has gone up nearly 10% in the past year.

Meanwhile, the cost of food at a restaurant has gone up by nearly 6%.

The Wells Fargo researchers say you could spend about the same on your favorite Thanksgiving dishes at a restaurant as you would whipping them up at home – and skip the dirty dishes while you're at it.

The researchers found eggs, butter and flour are the biggest factors making the big Thanksgiving dinner more expensive.

And agriculture experts say you'll be paying more for turkey this year too.

"That's primarily because of a large avian flu outbreak earlier in 2022. That has led to about 6% fewer turkeys out in production compared to last year," Andrew Stevens, an assistant professor of Agricultural and Applied Economics at the University of Wisconsin – Madison, said.

Stevens says turkey prices are estimated to be up about 15%, while Wells Fargo reports an increase of around 23%.

To learn more about which Thanksgiving sides are scarce and which are seeing a surplus, check out the full Wells Fargo report.

