When are the best days to get deals for holiday shopping?

Experts said expect to spend more money and time looking for deals due to pandemic disruptions but a little strategy could help.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The unofficial start to the holiday shopping season starts this Friday.

But some people have already started their holiday shopping sooner. Experts have warned for weeks that may be necessary due to supply chain disruptions and inflation from the pandemic.

While there's a chance it might be too late to find deals, there are certain days you might luck out, according to Eric Matisoff from Adobe Analytics.

He said:

Black Friday is best for home goods like furniture and tools.

Saturday for electronics and appliances.

Sunday for apparel and sporting goods.

Cyber Monday for that new TV.

"But if you're waiting for Cyber Monday, you may not get the exact brand and model that you're looking for," Matisoff told CBS News in reference to the new TV.

For instance, you can expect to spend $100 more on a new TV, according to CBS News. Experts said consumers may need better luck finding deals on hot electronic items like laptops or an Xbox if they're in stock.

"I would be shocked if you've run into anyone who's able to just go out and go through an extensive list of goods that they want to purchase," Dr. Shelton Weeks, Florida Gulf Coast University professor and economist, said.

More dollars out and limited supply of goods and services mean prices are going up, he said.