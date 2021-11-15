Registration for USPS's Operation Santa now open

Registration is now open on USPSOperationSanta.com.

Santa Claus is coming to town and needs your help!

Once again, the United States Postal Service is hosting USPS Operation Santa.

Registration for the operation began today and USPS is looking for people to adopt letters.

As preparation for the holiday season ramps up over the next two weeks, anyone can create an account at USPSoperationSanta.com and adopt a child or family for the Christmas season.

The program aims to help families who are suffering financially to have a nice holiday celebration.

For over the past 109 years, USPS has helped hundreds of thousands of children and families fulfill their wishes during the holiday season.

Those interested in registering to adopt a letter can visit USPSOperationSanta.com. Click on the registration link and follow the instructions. All of those wishing to adopt a letter must complete an ID verification process.

Those unable to verify themselves online can go into any of the 19,000 USPS locations that offer the Label Broker service that will verify them in person. Those locations can be found at usps.com/locator.

Once approved, the adopter will receive a welcome email with detailed information on participating in the program.

On Nov. 29, verified adopters will read the letters and pick one or more letters to Santa that they would like to fulfill.

Those who sign up will be responsible for the cost to ship the gift packages.