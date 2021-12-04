Ramadan begins evening of April 12

This is the holiest month of the year for nearly 2 billion Muslims across the world.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The holy month of Ramadan, known for bringing Muslims together - and for fasting - officially starts the evening of April 12 in the United States.

Ramadan is the holiest month of the year for the world's nearly 2 billion Muslims. It is celebrated as the month Allah gave the first chapters of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad.

Muslims mark the month by fasting from before sunrise to after sunset. Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam. The other four are the profession of faith, prayer, pilgrimage and alms-giving or giving to those in need.

Ramadan occurs on the ninth month of the lunar calendar and begins in the morning after the crescent moon is sighted.

The beginning of the holy month can vary due to weather and geography, which impact when the moon is seen. This year, Ramadan will end on May 12, at which point a three-day celebration begins.