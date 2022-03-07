Post-surgery Cuyahoga Falls man posts 1,400 flags on lawns to honor fallen heroes

Despite a recent hip replacement, Chuck Wanzie says he will continue to post the American flags several times a year, for as long as people enjoy them.

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — A Cuyahoga Falls man couldn’t let 4th of July go by without completing his annual tradition - decorating neighborhood lawns with hundreds of American Flags to honor the fallen. And this year, he did it just after a hip replacement!

Chuck Wanzie got a new hip a little over a month ago, and against his doctor’s advice, he did what many of us wouldn’t do with two good hips. It's what he's done for the past 3 years. Chuck painstakingly posted hundreds of American flags in yards around his neighborhood, honoring America’s fallen heroes.

"[I post for] people we’ve lost in the wars lately, and the fire department people we’ve lost, and the police department we’ve lost," says Chuck.

Chuck posts the flags around his Cuyahoga Falls neighborhood on Victoria and Tudor Streets, with a couple of young neighbors this year helping a recovering Chuck complete the task.

"When Chuck got his surgery, it sounded like it would be pretty hard to do by himself, and I just wanted to help," says 10-year-old neighbor Mackenzie.

A childhood accident made Chuck medically unable to join the military after high school. He was pushed off a cliff when he was 9. So, he decided to do his part by honoring those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

"7¾ hours to put them all out. There’s about 1400 flags out, and I get more and more flags every year given to me," says Chuck .

The flags – donated by the American Legion in Cuyahoga Falls - will be taken down by Chuck on Tuesday. But the 72 year old says he will continue to post them every Memorial Day, 4th of July, and Labor Day, for as long as folks enjoy them.

"I have a lot of people stop by and thank me for it. They come, look at the flags. It's nice. It makes me feel good to hear them say 'thank you'," says Chuck.

We thank you too, Chuck, and wish you a speedy recovery.