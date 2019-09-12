STOW, Mass. — This will put you in a good holiday mood.

Over the weekend, the Stow Police Department in Massachusetts shared a post on their Facebook page that has gone viral in a hurry.

Four of the department's cruisers put on a lighting display set to Trans-Siberian Orchestra's "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo."

According to the Stow Police Department, the "videos and pictures of the Stow Police cruisers where taken with the different lights activated. Then edited to add to the music. So those are the real lights of the police cruisers."

As of 3:15 p.m. on Monday, the video had gotten 299,000 views and had been shared by more than 9,000 users.

