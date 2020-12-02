Valentine's Day is meant to be the most romantic day of the year. Couples are supposed to indulge in dinner, swap chocolates or flowers and enjoy an evening of romance.

But it appears that residents in the Buckeye state have something else in mind on Feb. 14.

According to Google Trends data compiled by Satellite Internet, Ohioans searched the term "break up" more than anything on Valentine's Day 2019.

It's an interesting contrast to another recent study, which found that Ohio is one of the best states for singles.

Ohio wasn't the only state with break-ups on the brain. The term was the top search in nearly half of U.S. states last year, including in California, New York and Florida. Twelve states searched for poetry above all else, while six must have been looking for romantic date ideas while searching "The Bachelor" more than any other term.

Residents in other states must have been looking for love, as South Dakota and Alaska searched "Tinder" more than any term and Washington, D.C. searched for "Bumble." Idaho residents kept things broader with "free dating apps" as the state's No. 1 search.

In order to determine the data, Satellite Internet analyzed search queries by state from Feb. 14, 2019.

