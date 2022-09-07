Where to get a good scare this Halloween season: 2022 Ohio haunted house guide

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story showcases video from Bloodview Haunted House from a previous Halloween season.
Are you brave enough to step inside the infamously eerie Mansfield Reformatory as creatures lurk in the darkness? What about exploring a haunted school or a creepy cave?
This is your chance!
The Halloween season is back, and there are plenty of ways to get your scare on throughout Ohio this fall.
Below is an alphabetical guide to some of Ohio's haunted houses that are open for the 2022 Halloween season.
Happy haunting!
Blood Prison at Mansfield Reformatory (opens Sept. 24)
100 Reformatory Road
Mansfield, OH 44905
Watch video from a previous season at Blood Prison in the video below:
---
Bloodview Haunted House (opens Sept. 9)
1010 Towpath Road
Broadview Heights, OH 44147
See video from a previous season at Bloodview Haunted House in the player at the top of this story.
---
Carnival of Horrors (opens Sept. 30)
Stark County Fairgrounds
305 Wertz Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44708
---
Chippewa Lake Slaughterhouse (opens Sept. 24)
5665 Chippewa Road
Chippewa Lake, OH 44215
See video from a previous season at the Chippewa Lake Slaughterhouse:
---
Factory of Terror (opens Sept. 23)
4125 Mahoning Road NE
Canton, OH 44705
---
Fear Columbus (opens Sept. 9)
2605 Northland Plaza Drive
Columbus, OH 43231
---
Fear Forest (opens Sept. 23)
6780 Tod Avenue SW
Warren, OH 44481
---
Five Nights at Freddy's Haunted House (select nights begin Oct. 21)
2789 Medina Road
Medina, OH 44256
---
Forest of Screams (opens Sept. 23)
1662 Medina Road
Medina, OH 44256
See video from a previous season at the Forest of Screams:
---
Fortress of Fear ScreamPark (opens Sept. 23)
12175 State Street NE
Alliance, OH 44601
---
Ghostly Manor
3319 Milan Road
Sandusky, OH 44870
---
Ghoul Brothers (opens Sept. 24)
3235 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
See video from a previous season at Ghoul Brothers:
---
HalloWeekends at Cedar Point (begins Sept. 15)
1 Cedar Point Drive
Sandusky, OH 44870
See video from a previous HalloWeekends season:
---
Halloween Haunt at Kings Island (begins Sept. 23)
6300 Kings Island Drive
Mason, OH 45040
---
Haunted Hoochie (opens Sept. 15)
13861 Broad Street SW
Pataskala, OH 43062
---
Haunted Hydro (opens Oct. 1)
1333 Tiffin Street
Fremont, OH 43420
---
Haunted Schoolhouse and Haunted Laboratory (opens Sept. 23)
1300 Triplett Boulevard
Akron, OH 44306
---
Haunted Town Hall (opens Sept. 17)
103 South High Street
Lafayette, OH 45854
---
Hudson Haunted House (opens Sept. 23)
2250 Barlow Road
Hudson, OH 44236
---
Land of Illusion (opens Sept. 9)
8762 Thomas Road
Middletown, OH 45042
---
Lewisburg Haunted Cave (opens Sept. 16)
4392 Swishers Mill Road
Lewisburg, OH 45338
---
Mohican Haunted Schoolhouse (opens Sept. 23)
155 West 3rd Street
Perrysville, OH 44864
See video from a previous season:
---
Nightmare Cleveland (opens Sept. 30): New attraction for 2022
7460 Brookpark Road
Cleveland, OH 44129
---
Pioneer Waterland's Fall Fear Nightmare (opens Sept. 30)
10661 Kile Road
Chardon, OH 44024
---
7 Floors of Hell (opens Sept. 16)
19191 Bagley Road
Berea, OH 44130
---
Spooky Ranch (opens Sept. 23)
19066 East River Road
Columbia Station, OH 44028
---
Wells Township Haunted House (opens Sept 23)
101 Market Street
Brilliant, OH 43913