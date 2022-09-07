Where to get a good scare this Halloween season: 2022 Ohio haunted house guide

Ohio is filled with haunted houses for the Halloween season, including Blood Prison at the Mansfield Reformatory, the Akron Haunted Schoolhouse, Bloodview and more!

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story showcases video from Bloodview Haunted House from a previous Halloween season.

Are you brave enough to step inside the infamously eerie Mansfield Reformatory as creatures lurk in the darkness? What about exploring a haunted school or a creepy cave?

This is your chance!

The Halloween season is back, and there are plenty of ways to get your scare on throughout Ohio this fall.

Below is an alphabetical guide to some of Ohio's haunted houses that are open for the 2022 Halloween season.

Happy haunting!

Blood Prison at Mansfield Reformatory (opens Sept. 24)

100 Reformatory Road

Mansfield, OH 44905

---

Bloodview Haunted House (opens Sept. 9)

1010 Towpath Road

Broadview Heights, OH 44147

---

Carnival of Horrors (opens Sept. 30)

Stark County Fairgrounds

305 Wertz Avenue NW

Canton, OH 44708

---

Chippewa Lake Slaughterhouse (opens Sept. 24)

5665 Chippewa Road

Chippewa Lake, OH 44215

---

Factory of Terror (opens Sept. 23)

4125 Mahoning Road NE

Canton, OH 44705

---

Fear Columbus (opens Sept. 9)

2605 Northland Plaza Drive

Columbus, OH 43231

---

Fear Forest (opens Sept. 23)

6780 Tod Avenue SW

Warren, OH 44481

---

Five Nights at Freddy's Haunted House (select nights begin Oct. 21)

2789 Medina Road

Medina, OH 44256

---

Forest of Screams (opens Sept. 23)

1662 Medina Road

Medina, OH 44256

---

Fortress of Fear ScreamPark (opens Sept. 23)

12175 State Street NE

Alliance, OH 44601

---

Ghostly Manor

3319 Milan Road

Sandusky, OH 44870

---

Ghoul Brothers (opens Sept. 24)

3235 Manchester Road

Akron, OH 44319

---

HalloWeekends at Cedar Point (begins Sept. 15)

1 Cedar Point Drive

Sandusky, OH 44870

---

Halloween Haunt at Kings Island (begins Sept. 23)

6300 Kings Island Drive

Mason, OH 45040

---

Haunted Hoochie (opens Sept. 15)

13861 Broad Street SW

Pataskala, OH 43062

---

Haunted Hydro (opens Oct. 1)

1333 Tiffin Street

Fremont, OH 43420

---

Haunted Schoolhouse and Haunted Laboratory (opens Sept. 23)

1300 Triplett Boulevard

Akron, OH 44306

---

Haunted Town Hall (opens Sept. 17)

103 South High Street

Lafayette, OH 45854

---

Hudson Haunted House (opens Sept. 23)

2250 Barlow Road

Hudson, OH 44236

---

Land of Illusion (opens Sept. 9)

8762 Thomas Road

Middletown, OH 45042

---

Lewisburg Haunted Cave (opens Sept. 16)

4392 Swishers Mill Road

Lewisburg, OH 45338

---

Mohican Haunted Schoolhouse (opens Sept. 23)

155 West 3rd Street

Perrysville, OH 44864

---

Nightmare Cleveland (opens Sept. 30): New attraction for 2022

7460 Brookpark Road

Cleveland, OH 44129

---

Pioneer Waterland's Fall Fear Nightmare (opens Sept. 30)

10661 Kile Road

Chardon, OH 44024

---

7 Floors of Hell (opens Sept. 16)

19191 Bagley Road

Berea, OH 44130

---

Spooky Ranch (opens Sept. 23)

19066 East River Road

Columbia Station, OH 44028

---

Wells Township Haunted House (opens Sept 23)

101 Market Street

Brilliant, OH 43913