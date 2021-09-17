27 haunted houses you can visit in Ohio this Halloween

Are you ready to scream?

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story showcases Blood Prison at the Mansfield Reformatory during the 2019 season.

Are you brave enough to step inside the infamously eerie Mansfield Reformatory? What about a haunted school or creepy barn?

This is your chance!

The Halloween season is back, and there are plenty of ways to get your scare on throughout Ohio this fall.

Below is an alphabetical guide to some of Ohio's haunted attractions that are open for the 2021 season.

Happy haunting!

---

Blood Prison at Mansfield Reformatory

100 Reformatory Road

Mansfield, OH 44905

---

Bloodview Haunted House

1010 Towpath Road

Broadview Heights, OH 44147

See video from a previous season at Bloodview Haunted House:

---

Buzzard Cove Screampark

1053 Bellus Road

Hinckley, OH 44233

See video from a previous season at Buzzard Cove Screampark:

---

Carnival of Horrors

NEW LOCATION for 2021 at the Stark County Fairgrounds

305 Wertz Avenue NW

Canton, OH 44708

---

Chippewa Lake Slaughterhouse

5665 Chippewa Road

Chippewa Lake, OH 44215

See video from a previous season at the Chippewa Lake Slaughterhouse:

---

Factory of Terror

4125 Mahoning Road NE

Canton, OH 44705

See video from a previous event at the Factory of Terror:

---

Fear Columbus

2605 Northland Plaza Drive

Columbus, OH 43231

---

Fear Forest

6780 Tod Avenue SW

Warren, OH 44481

---

Forest of Screams

1662 Medina Road

Medina, OH 44256

See video from a previous season at the Forest of Screams:

---

Fortress of Fear ScreamPark

12175 State Street NE

Alliance, OH 44601

---

Ghostly Manor & Lake Erie Fear Fest

3319 Milan Road

Sandusky, OH 44870

---

Ghoul Brothers

3235 Manchester Road

Akron, OH 44319

See video from a previous season at Ghoul Brothers:

---

HalloWeekends at Cedar Point

1 Cedar Point Drive

Sandusky, OH 44870

See video from a previous HalloWeekends season:

---

Halloween Haunt at Kings Island

6300 Kings Island Drive

Mason, OH 45040

---

Haunted Hoochie

13861 Broad Street SW

Pataskala, OH 43062

See video from a previous season at the Haunted Hoochie:

---

Haunted Hydro

1333 Tiffin Street

Fremont, OH 43420

---

Haunted Schoolhouse and Haunted Laboratory

1300 Triplett Boulevard

Akron, OH 44306

See video from a previous season:

---

Haunted Town Hall

103 South High Street

Lafayette, OH 45854

---

Hudson Haunted House

2250 Barlow Road

Hudson, OH 44236

See video from a previous season:

---

Land of Illusion

8762 Thomas Road

Middletown, OH 45042

---

Lewisburg Haunted Cave

4392 Swishers Mill Road

Lewisburg, OH 45338

---

Mohican Haunted Schoolhouse

155 West 3rd Street

Perrysville, OH 44864

See video from a previous season:

---

Nightmare at the Canfield Scaregrounds

7265 Columbiana Canfield Road

Canfield, OH 44406

---

Pioneer Waterland's Fall Fear Nightmare

10661 Kile Road

Chardon, OH 44024

---

7 Floors of Hell

19191 Bagley Road

Berea, OH 44130

---

Spooky Ranch

19066 East River Road

Columbia Station, OH 44028

See video from a previous season:

---

Wells Township Haunted House

101 Market Street

Brilliant, OH 43913