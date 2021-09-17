27 haunted houses you can visit in Ohio this Halloween

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story showcases Blood Prison at the Mansfield Reformatory during the 2019 season.
Are you brave enough to step inside the infamously eerie Mansfield Reformatory? What about a haunted school or creepy barn?
This is your chance!
The Halloween season is back, and there are plenty of ways to get your scare on throughout Ohio this fall.
Below is an alphabetical guide to some of Ohio's haunted attractions that are open for the 2021 season.
Happy haunting!
---
Blood Prison at Mansfield Reformatory
100 Reformatory Road
Mansfield, OH 44905
---
Bloodview Haunted House
1010 Towpath Road
Broadview Heights, OH 44147
See video from a previous season at Bloodview Haunted House:
---
Buzzard Cove Screampark
1053 Bellus Road
Hinckley, OH 44233
See video from a previous season at Buzzard Cove Screampark:
---
Carnival of Horrors
NEW LOCATION for 2021 at the Stark County Fairgrounds
305 Wertz Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44708
---
Chippewa Lake Slaughterhouse
5665 Chippewa Road
Chippewa Lake, OH 44215
See video from a previous season at the Chippewa Lake Slaughterhouse:
---
Factory of Terror
4125 Mahoning Road NE
Canton, OH 44705
See video from a previous event at the Factory of Terror:
---
Fear Columbus
2605 Northland Plaza Drive
Columbus, OH 43231
---
Fear Forest
6780 Tod Avenue SW
Warren, OH 44481
---
Forest of Screams
1662 Medina Road
Medina, OH 44256
See video from a previous season at the Forest of Screams:
---
Fortress of Fear ScreamPark
12175 State Street NE
Alliance, OH 44601
---
Ghostly Manor & Lake Erie Fear Fest
3319 Milan Road
Sandusky, OH 44870
---
Ghoul Brothers
3235 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
See video from a previous season at Ghoul Brothers:
---
HalloWeekends at Cedar Point
1 Cedar Point Drive
Sandusky, OH 44870
See video from a previous HalloWeekends season:
---
Halloween Haunt at Kings Island
6300 Kings Island Drive
Mason, OH 45040
---
Haunted Hoochie
13861 Broad Street SW
Pataskala, OH 43062
See video from a previous season at the Haunted Hoochie:
---
Haunted Hydro
1333 Tiffin Street
Fremont, OH 43420
---
Haunted Schoolhouse and Haunted Laboratory
1300 Triplett Boulevard
Akron, OH 44306
See video from a previous season:
---
Haunted Town Hall
103 South High Street
Lafayette, OH 45854
---
Hudson Haunted House
2250 Barlow Road
Hudson, OH 44236
See video from a previous season:
---
Land of Illusion
8762 Thomas Road
Middletown, OH 45042
---
Lewisburg Haunted Cave
4392 Swishers Mill Road
Lewisburg, OH 45338
---
Mohican Haunted Schoolhouse
155 West 3rd Street
Perrysville, OH 44864
See video from a previous season:
---
Nightmare at the Canfield Scaregrounds
7265 Columbiana Canfield Road
Canfield, OH 44406
---
Pioneer Waterland's Fall Fear Nightmare
10661 Kile Road
Chardon, OH 44024
---
7 Floors of Hell
19191 Bagley Road
Berea, OH 44130
---
Spooky Ranch
19066 East River Road
Columbia Station, OH 44028
See video from a previous season:
---
Wells Township Haunted House
101 Market Street
Brilliant, OH 43913