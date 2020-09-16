What is Ohio's plan for Halloween? Gov. Mike DeWine says health recommendations will be provided amid COVID-19

Will there be any special precautions for trick-or-treating this year?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It’s a question many have been asking for weeks now: What will Halloween be like this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic? Will trick-or-treating be permitted throughout Ohio? If so, what are the precautions Ohioans can expect?

Gov. Mike DeWine briefly touched on the topic of Halloween safety when asked about the state's plan during Tuesday’s coronavirus press conference.

“Look, local health departments as well as the state health department, will certainly have recommendations in regard to Halloween,” DeWine said. “I don’t have those today.”

He offered no additional information on when those health recommendations could be expected, and did not elaborate any further on what is being considered.

Communities, however, have started announcing their plans for Halloween events, including details on trick-or-treat.

North Canton’s mayor was among the first to declare trick-or-treating will take place throughout his city on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m. The city of Avon is also moving forward with trick-or-treat on Halloween from 6-7:30 p.m.

“I think this is an activity, with all the restrictions that we have, I think this one could still occur,” North Canton Mayor Stephan Wilder tells 3News. “For such a traditional experience of Halloween, I have all the confidence that our community will watch out for each other and maintain that families and children can have a safe activity.”

Wilder also said that trick-or-treat has always been an opt-in activity, so those who don’t feel comfortable with welcoming candy-seeking youngsters simply don’t have to.

The city of Fairlawn, however, announced there will not be a city-wide trick-or-treat this year due to COVID-19 concerns. Copley Township made a similar decision by canceling the township-sponsored trick-or-treat event while permitting individual neighborhoods to organize their own.

What about haunted attractions? While many have announced plans to open for the 2020 Halloween season, some have decided to remain closed -- including Bloodview Haunted House in Broadview Heights.