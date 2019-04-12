Christmas may not be as centered around candy as Halloween, but it's a big time of year for indulgence.

While most people think of cookies and baked sweets around Christmas, there is no shortage of candy to be consumed. According to CandyStore.com, the Buckeye state prefers to keep things simple when it comes to its Christmas candy consumption, as Ohio's favorite is the Hershey's Kiss.

Last year, Ohio's favorite Christmas candy was Pez -- yes, those fruity, bite-sized candies with a chalk-like consistency and a themed dispenser. Pez have moved down to second on this year's list of favorites, with peppermint bark coming in third.

Most states are still fans of the classic candy cane, as 1.76 billion are produced annually for the holiday season.

In order to complete its survey, CandyStore.com says it polled more than 32,000 customers, as well as major candy manufacturers and distributors. See how other states stacked up in the chart below.

