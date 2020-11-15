Not gathering for Thanksgiving? Here are a few safe alternatives

Many of us won't sit down for turkey with our friends and family this year. But, that doesn't mean you can't keep that holiday spirit alive.

CLEVELAND — We already know Thanksgiving will look and feel differently this year. But that doesn't mean you can't still celebrate.

Lifestyle and travel expert Lindsay Myers, of Get Lost with Lindsay, says those new traditions can start with the food. Read below for her alternative ideas:

Neighborhood food swap

"It's a really safe way to kind of get the community and the neighborhood involved. You can do a sign up sheet online and then everyone kind of can drop off something, like a potluck."

Don't be afraid to switch it up

Sick of dishes? What if you forgot about cooking all together? Since 2020 is the year of non-traditional anyways, how about ordering takeout? And, keep in mind, it doesn't have to be turkey and stuffing.

"I just think sometimes we just need to throw everything out the window and maybe not even have Thanksgiving meal. Order from a local restaurant, you know, they're going to meet the need our business so much. And you're doing something good on both sides for yourself and for the community."

Throw a Thanksgiving picnic

Not gathering? Grab your quarantine crew or your immediate family and throw a picnic outdoors.

"Go to a park. I know it's cold. Then make it fun and cozy: throw blankets on the ground, pillows on the ground. Look online for inspiration, like Pinterest. They have the really, really cool spreads of these low tables on pallets."

Check out THIS idea for inspiration.

Time to give back

This is an unprecedented time. But, if you're happy, healthy and with your family, why not take this year to give back. Lindsay suggests the Turkey on the Table gratitude book. Find it, HERE.

"Why I love this so much is that every Turkey that's bought, Feeding America feeds 10 families. Everyone's struggling this year. So if you can do that small act of kindness, you're just putting food on the table for so many."