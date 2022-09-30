Cleveland gets new haunted house for 2022 Halloween season: What to expect at Nightmare Cleveland

Nightmare Cleveland is the brainchild of Vaughn Lekan, who also owns and operates the Chippewa Lake Slaughterhouse in Medina County.

CLEVELAND — There’s a new haunted house ready to unleash screams in Northeast Ohio this Halloween season as Nightmare Cleveland makes its opening night debut on Friday, Oct. 7.

While the region has plenty of Halloween attractions, this becomes one of the closest to downtown Cleveland (anybody remember the "Terror City" experience at the Tower City Amphitheater in the early 2000s?).

Nightmare Cleveland -- which is being dubbed as "a new breed of haunted house" -- is the brainchild of Vaughn Lekan, who also owns and operates the Chippewa Lake Slaughterhouse in Medina County.

“When I opened the Chippewa Lake Slaughterhouse in 2017, I was fortunate enough the following year to meet Rick Thomas,” Lekan explains in a Facebook video, which you can watch below. “Once Rick came on board with his experience in the haunt industry for 20-some plus years, he was able to take the Chippewa Lake Slaughterhouse to another level. Those of you who have visited the Chippewa Lake Slaughterhouse have seen the attention to detail.”

Chippewa Lake Slaughterhouse opens Sept 24th Nightmare Cleveland opens Sept 30th

Thomas is also known as “Stitch” with the band Mushroomhead.

Here's a sneak peek from Nightmare Cleveland:

Located at 7460 Brookpark Road, Nightmare Cleveland is just off the I-480 / Ridge Road exit near the b.a. Sweetie Candy Company.

Tickets are $20. Skip-the-line upgrades are also available. Their season is scheduled to run through Nov. 5.

But that's not all... Nightmare Cleveland officials tell 3News they're already planning an "expansion for 2023."