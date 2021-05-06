National Nurses Week 2021 deals and offers

Nurses have faced one of the hardest years of their professional lives, and several brands are showing their appreciation with some awesome deals.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The pandemic has been hard on everyone, but specifically for nurses, it has taken its toll.

You can check out our list below (if you don't see your deal or offer included in our list, email us at news@fox43.com to have it added):

Adidas - All medical professionals can get 30% off.

Airbnb - The lodging company is offering select free stays to frontline healthcare workers. More details here.

AT&T - Nurses are eligible for 25% discounts on wireless plans. More details here.

Chipotle - The Tex-Mex chain is giving away 250,000 codes for free burritos to nurses and other healthcare professionals while supplies last.

Dave & Buster’s - Healthcare workers can get a free $10 Game Card when they visit their local location.

Delta - Nurses in Georgia, Louisiana, and Michigan can get free flights. More details here.

Dunkin' - All healthcare workers get a free medium hot or iced coffee on May 6 with a valid ID. No other purchase is necessary.

Hilton - Nurses can get up to 25% off rooms. More details here.

Hunter Boots - Healthcare workers can verify their status here, and get a 20% discount.

IHOP - Healthcare workers can get 25% off at participating locations.

Jimmy John's - Now through June 13, get $5 off online and app orders $20 or more with promo code 5OFF20.

Lululemon - Available year-round and in-store only, medical professionals can get 25% off certain items.

Madewell - First responders and medical staff can get 15% off their purchases.

Nike - Nurses specifically can get 20% off their purchases four times a year at Nike.

Outback Steakhouse - Nurses, doctors, and medical staff get 10% off their check daily with a medical ID, as part of the steak chain's Heroes Discount.

Panda Express - Nurses can get 10% off their meal when they show a valid ID.

Staples - Healthcare workers and first responders get 25% off in-store purchases with their ID and coupon code 50668.

Under Armour - Now thorough May 9, nurses and teachers can get up to 40% off.

Verizon - Healthcare workers who bundle an unlimited wireless plan with Fios internet can get $40 off.

Vineyard Vines - Verify your healthcare worker status here and get a 15% discount.