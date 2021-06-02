Local florists urging shoppers to get flower arrangements for Valentine's Day early

The owner at Beautiful Blooms by Jen, says flower growers have cut back on their crop because of COVID-19.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Valentine's Day is days away and local florists are encouraging you to get your loved one's flower bouquet early.

Jen Linehan, the owner at Beautiful Blooms by Jen, says flower growers have cut back on their crop because of COVID-19.

She also says there may not be enough arrangements if you plan to get your significant other's gift on the day of.

"We're told that all the flowers we're able to get are what we've already ordered. So, if you are a last-minute customer, we might not be able to get the exact flower that you're looking for. We've even been told we might be out of flowers by Valentine's Day," said Linehan.