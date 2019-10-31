Are you prepared to get cozy with hot cocoa and cookies this holiday season?
Lifetime will offer over 1,000 hours of Christmas programming this holiday season including 30 brand-new movies.
The cable network's "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" lineup will have 24/7 holiday movies, which began Friday, Oct. 25, through Christmas Day.
It's a Wonderful Lifetime 2019 New Film Schedule:
- Friday, Oct. 25 - Sweet Mountain Christmas
- Saturday, Oct. 26 - The Road Home for Christmas
- Sunday, Oct. 27 - No Time Like Christmas
- Saturday, Nov. 2 - Christmas Reservations
- Sunday, Nov. 3 - Always and Forever Christmas
- Saturday, Nov. 9 - Radio Christmas
- Sunday, Nov. 10 - A Sweet Christmas Romance
- Friday, Nov. 15 - Christmas A La Mode
- Saturday, Nov. 16 - Christmas in Louisiana
- Sunday, Nov. 17 - Random Acts of Christmas
- Friday, Nov. 22 - The Magical Christmas Shoes
- Saturday, Nov. 23 - Twinkle All the Way
- Sunday, Nov. 24 - Christmas 9 to 5
- Wednesday, Nov. 27 - A Very Vintage Christmas
- Thursday, Nov. 28 - A Christmas Wish
- Friday, Nov. 29 - Staging Christmas
- Saturday, Nov. 30 - Merry Liddle Christmas
- Sunday, Dec. 1 - You Light Up My Christmas
- Friday, Dec. 6 - A Storybook Christmas
- Saturday, Dec. 7 - Mistletoe & Menorahs
- Saturday, Dec. 7 - Christmas Unleashed
- Sunday, Dec. 8 - Grounded for Christmas
- Friday, Dec. 13 - Christmas Stars
- Saturday, Dec. 14 - Matchmaker Christmas
- Saturday, Dec. 14 - A Christmas Winter Song
- Sunday, Dec. 15 - Rediscovering Christmas
- Friday, Dec. 20 - The Christmas Temp
- Saturday, Dec. 21 - Christmas Love Letter
- Saturday, Dec. 21 - Christmas Hotel
- Sunday, Dec. 22 - A Date By Christmas Eve
Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries have also revealed their schedule of 40 brand-new Christmas flicks we'll be watching this season.
The first film in Netflix's 2019 holiday lineup will drop on Friday, Nov. 1.
