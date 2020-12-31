Last-minute New Year's Eve ideas and recipes for at-home fun

You may not see the ball drop in a crowded bar this year, but you can still have plenty of fun right at home.

CLEVELAND — There's no doubt: So many of us are ready to leap into 2021 and leave 2020 behind us.

Our celebrations will look a bit different, too, but that doesn't mean you can't have just as much fun!

Below, are a few ideas inspired from Delish magazine on ways you can ring in the new year in a fun and safe way.

1. Have a movie marathon through the decades:

Pick one each from the 1980s and 90s, then end on your favorite from 2020!

2. Host a midnight champagne toast with loved ones and friends:

You may not be able to clink glasses in-person, but a Zoom cheers is so in right now. Set it up for 11:45 p.m. to make sure everyone's ready, then count down the new year!

3. Make fun, fancy cocktails and LOTS of appetizers:

Since you're not going out, and you don't have to drive, how about going all out on the food and drinks? Plus, you'll be staying up until midnight so you'll need plenty to graze on throughout the night!

**Taking a cue from idea No.3, I made a couple things myself! See below**

Blackberry honey lime fizz

This one is super easy, and you can simply substitute with things you have around the house.

1 can of Blackberry Spindrift sparkling water

juice of one lime

1 teaspoon of honey (use extra for garnish. See directions.)

1 teaspoon Turbinado sugar (Brown is fine, too)

1 shot of vodka

Mix sparkling water, vodka, lime juice and honey together in a cocktail shaker or separate glass. Pour sugar on a plate. Paint honey on the rim of your favorite cocktail glass. Then, roll rim around in the sugar for a sparkly garnish! Pour cocktail over ice and garnish with lime slices. Cheers!

Deviled eggs with a kick

10 eggs

1 teaspoon of capers

a handful of cilantro

two green onions

1/2 cup of mayonnaise

1/4 cup of Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon of hot sauce

salt and pepper

Paprika