Last-minute New Year's Eve ideas and recipes for at-home fun

CLEVELAND — There's no doubt: So many of us are ready to leap into 2021 and leave 2020 behind us.
Our celebrations will look a bit different, too, but that doesn't mean you can't have just as much fun!
Below, are a few ideas inspired from Delish magazine on ways you can ring in the new year in a fun and safe way.
1. Have a movie marathon through the decades:
Pick one each from the 1980s and 90s, then end on your favorite from 2020!
2. Host a midnight champagne toast with loved ones and friends:
You may not be able to clink glasses in-person, but a Zoom cheers is so in right now. Set it up for 11:45 p.m. to make sure everyone's ready, then count down the new year!
3. Make fun, fancy cocktails and LOTS of appetizers:
Since you're not going out, and you don't have to drive, how about going all out on the food and drinks? Plus, you'll be staying up until midnight so you'll need plenty to graze on throughout the night!
**Taking a cue from idea No.3, I made a couple things myself! See below**
Blackberry honey lime fizz
This one is super easy, and you can simply substitute with things you have around the house.
- 1 can of Blackberry Spindrift sparkling water
- juice of one lime
- 1 teaspoon of honey (use extra for garnish. See directions.)
- 1 teaspoon Turbinado sugar (Brown is fine, too)
- 1 shot of vodka
Mix sparkling water, vodka, lime juice and honey together in a cocktail shaker or separate glass. Pour sugar on a plate. Paint honey on the rim of your favorite cocktail glass. Then, roll rim around in the sugar for a sparkly garnish! Pour cocktail over ice and garnish with lime slices. Cheers!
Deviled eggs with a kick
- 10 eggs
- 1 teaspoon of capers
- a handful of cilantro
- two green onions
- 1/2 cup of mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup of Dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon of hot sauce
- salt and pepper
- Paprika
Boil water for eggs. Once thoroughly cooked and cooled, shell them and cut in half. Put the cooked yolks in a bowl and leave the cooked, halved whites to the side. Mix yolks, mayo, mustard, hot sauce, salt and pepper, and capers together until smooth. Fill cooked egg whites with mixture and garnish with chopped cilantro, sliced green onions, and paprika for garnish. Enjoy!