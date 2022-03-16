What is the Jewish holiday Purim?

This year, Purim begins the night of Wednesday, March 16 and ends the night of Thursday, March 17.

SEATTLE — Jewish people all over the world are celebrating a big holiday this week, but not many people outside the religion know about it.

It's called Purim. Here's everything you need to know about it – we'll call it Purim 101.

It's always in the spring. This year, it begins the night of Wednesday, March 16 and ends the night of Thursday, March 17.

In Hebrew, Purim means "lots," as in "casting lots," like flipping a coin today – a way to finish a debate.

According to Jewish tradition, around 300 B.C., an evil Persian leader named Haman cast lots to decide the date to exterminate the Jews. But his plot was foiled, in large part, by a Queen named Esther. She's the primary hero of the holiday.

It’s a joyous holiday – a huge celebration. During the holiday, Jews often wear costumes to synagogue, sing happy songs, keep perspective on freedom by donating charity to the poor and eat lots and lots of sweets.

The most traditional food is a triangular-shaped pastry with fruit or chocolate in the middle called Hamentashen.