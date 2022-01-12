How to hang up your Christmas lights safely

According to a survey, Dec. 1 is one of the most popular day to put up your Christmas lights.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first day of December is one of the most popular day to put up your Christmas lights, according to a survey from House Method.

Some of our area lighting displays have been lit for quite some time, many of which Light Up Columbus is responsible for.

Chris Apfelstadt and his team handle the holiday lighting for the Shorth North, Scioto Mile, Bicentennial Park and Nationwide Arena. They also work on many private home decorations and say there are a number of mistakes people make when decoration for Christmas.

One of the biggest issues they see is with ladders, as not everyone is used to being on a ladder when it’s cold, windy and in some cases icy.

“We’ve had clients that you know they try and do it themselves, they fell and broke their back and they call us to come out and do it for them. So be really, really careful! And if you need to call a pro, don’t hesitate,” said Apfelstadt.

Second, check your chords before you hang up lights. It’s not only annoying when you plug everything in and find nothing is working, but it can also be a safety hazard,

“How you manage your chords is important part! So one of the worse signs of an unprofessional lighting person is they plug the lights directly into the outlet. So you see a beautiful tree then you see a line of chords that goes right into the outlet. Use extension chords to make it nice and neat and clean” said Apfelstadt.