Go big this holiday with Home Depot's 8-foot-tall nutcracker

Clark Griswold would probably buy this.

WASHINGTON — Are you a fan of Christmas decorations? Are you looking to make a big splash this year coming out of the pandemic? Home Depot has got you covered.

The home goods store is currently selling an 8-foot-tall giant nutcracker with glowing LCD eyes that move and blink for all your yuletide needs.

The giant nutcracker can also play an assortment of holiday tunes to spread cheer.

If you identify with Clark W. Griswold and agree that bigger is always better, whether it's Christmas trees (little full, lotta sap) or lights outside your home, then this nutcracker is for you.

It's created by the same company that made a 12-foot tall skeleton decoration for Halloween, which sold out nationwide in 2020, and popped up on eBay for as much as $1,500.