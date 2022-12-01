Holiday Heroes 2022 | Honoring the heroes of the 180th Fighter Wing

They dedicate their lives to make sure ours stay safe. Now it's our chance to say "Thank You".

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — They've dedicated their lives to making sure ours stay safe. Now it's time to say thank you.

Every weekday at 6 a.m. and 5 p.m., WTOL 11 will honor one of the service members of the 180th Fighter Wing and help them send holiday wishes to their friends and family.

Related Articles Flag City Honor Flight celebrates 10th anniversary

More on WTOL:







Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox! WTOL's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed. Click here to get on the list!

Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on-demand content from WTOL 11+.

Our free WTOL 11+ apps are available on Roku and Firetv.

WTOL 11+ features the latest breaking news and weather, plus daily talk shows, coverage of your favorite sports teams from Locked On, fact-checking from VERIFY and the latest trending stories from Daily Blast Live.

Connect with us on social media:

Go 419 Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Go419/