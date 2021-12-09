Hayes Presidential Library and Museum ready for the holidays

This year, the museum will charge no fee for folks just going to see the trains.

FREMONT, Ohio — For more than 25 years, the sights and sounds of its model train display have kicked off the holiday season for the Hayes Presidential Library and Museum.

Just like last year, the display is on the museum's main floor.

In 2020, the Hayes Train Special was free for only a few weeks. But this year, the museum will charge no fee for folks just going to see the trains throughout the entire holiday season.

"I've talked to so many people just over the weekend who said, 'Oh, I always come for the train, I bring my dad, I bring my grandkids.' So, it's definitely something that people come back to year after year, and now that it's free, they might be more inclined to visit more than once," Hayes Library and Museum Marketing Manager Kristina Smith said.

A full month of holiday events is in store for Sandusky County residents.

Next week, the Hayes Library and Museum will host its Lights of Spiegel Grove with a tree lighting ceremony, campfire snacks, free admission to the museum and chances to take tours of the historic Hayes home, which is already decorated for the holidays.

"Lightly decorated we would say. Sometimes people think that the Victorians did all kinds of decorations, actually, they didn't, and Rutherford and Lucy didn't. So, we do have Christmas decorations like what the Hayes family would have had up. So, if you come in for a regular tour you can see that," Smith said.

The free "Lights of Speigel Grove" event that officially kicks off all of these holiday festivities runs next week, starting Thursday, December 9 from 6 - 8 p.m.