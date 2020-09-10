Spooky! Haunted car wash brings clean Halloween screams to Medina

This isn’t your ordinary car wash. Not. At. All.

MEDINA, Ohio — There’s something spooky brewing in Medina.

Just off I-71, the Rainforest Car Wash is cranking up the scares this Halloween with a gaggle of ghouls hiding in the suds waiting to scare the living soap out of you.

That’s right! The Haunted Car Wash is back starting Oct. 16.

As the soapy foam blankets your vehicle, it provides the perfect cover for creepy clowns and other frightening figures to quietly approach your car while it slowly moves through the wash's terrifying tunnel.

Last year the Rainforest Car Wash gained national attention for their first-ever haunted experience, racking up more than 40 million views on social media.

"The first time around, the Haunted Car Wash event was an unexpected success and a complete whirlwind,” said Anthony Bencivenni, Rainforest's District Manager. “After getting that incredible degree of positive response -- not just from our local community, but also from a much broader national audience -- we knew that the event would be here to stay as a new favorite annual Rainforest tradition and a great opportunity to have some family friendly fall fun.”

The Haunted Car Wash runs for two weekends this year, from Oct. 16-18 and Oct. 23-25. Friday and Saturday hours are from 5-10 p.m. while Sunday hours are 3-6 p.m. Admission is $20 per vehicle for nonmembers, but is free for Unlimited members. Guests will be given a trick-or-treat bag to take home.

“This year, the focus of the Haunted Car Wash is on providing an uplifting, immersive experience for participants in the midst of what has been, for many, an exceptionally stressful year.”