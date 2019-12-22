TOLEDO, Ohio — Hanukkah begins at sundown on Sunday Dec. 22 this year.

The eight-day festival will be celebrated by Chabad House of Greater Toledo with a menorah lighting at Franklin Park Mall on Sunday.

A Car Menorah Parade, in which cars will be topped with menorahs, will happen on the streets of Toledo on Thursday Dec. 26 starting at 5:15 p.m. The event will end at Chabad House, where there will be music, refreshments and a menorah lighting.

Hanukkah, or “festival of lights,” is celebrated with a nightly menorah lighting, special prayers and fried foods.

It commemorates the rededication of the Second Tempe in Jerusalem at the time of the Maccabean Revolt against the Seleucid Empire.

Hanukkah ends on the evening of Monday Dec. 30.

