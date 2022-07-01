Full Fourth of July festivities return to downtown Fremont

Fireworks were held outside of town in 2021, but return to Roger Young Park this year.

FREMONT, Ohio — There's a full schedule of events Saturday in Sandusky County to celebrate the holiday weekend.

Downtown Fremont is preparing to host hundreds of visitors this weekend with a busy Saturday of events.

First, their Fourth of July Parade begins at 10 a.m., followed by their annual downtown car show from 5 - 8 p.m.

Both events will completely close down Front Street, and offer plenty of walking traffic for local businesses.

"You know, we really pull in a a lot of different people from 10 to 15 minutes away or even 45 minutes away. So we're really lucky that we're a bigger city amongst the rural area that we're able to put on a lot more and have a lot more help with that," Kristie Bilger, director of Downtown Fremont Inc., said.

Anyone attending the downtown car show will have the opportunity to bring out their inner Joey Chestnut, as for the first time they will be hosting a competitive frankfurter eating competition at 6 p.m.

Then at 10 p.m., after a hiatus outside of town last year, Fremont's firework show will once again be held at Roger Young Park.

"I anticipate this being really, really good for us. And yeah, last year we had the fireworks, they were out at Terra, this year they're back in our downtown. So, we were lucky to be able to do things safely last year, but this year we're kind of blowing it out and kind of making it bigger," Bilger said.

And... calling all artists!

The city of Fremont is looking to begin a mural tradition in their downtown.

The non-profit Downtown Fremont Inc. wants to cover the city's downtown flood wall along the Sandusky River with mural artwork.

They're beginning with the first section closest to State Street.

And then every following year another section will be painted by a new artist for the next 15 to 20 years.

"We're not giving them a theme, they're artists for a reason. And so we want something that everyone can kind of connect with, bright, vivacious, and whatever that translates to, we're interested to see," said Bilger

If you're interested in submitting your mural idea, you have 2 weeks left to connect with Downtown Fremont Inc.