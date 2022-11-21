When does the Whitehouse Christmas Tree Farm open? Here's what you need to know

The local tradition returns for the holiday season.

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — The Whitehouse Christmas Tree Farm, otherwise known as Wheeler Farms in the off-season, is set to open for the season on Wednesday. In addition to selling fresh pine trees for the holiday season, the farm will honor military service by donating over 200 trees to veterans and military families.

The local farm is also participating in the Trees for Troops program this year, as it has in years past. The program distributes Christmas trees to service members nationally and overseas; the organization estimates they will donate 15,300 trees to 84 military bases this holiday season.

Organizers with the Whitehouse Christmas Tree Farm hope to contribute to the goal by donating 200 trees this season. To make this possible, they are asking for cash donations of any amount. Per information in a press release, donations can be made via Venmo, a mobile transaction app, to @WheelerFarms, in person or via a check made out to the following:

The Whitehouse Christmas Tree Farm

11266 Obee Rd.

Whitehouse, OH 43571

The Whitehouse Christmas Tree Farm will donate the trees to Fort Hood, a United States Army Post near Waco, Texas.

The tree farm will also make donations to local military families in honor of their service. In total, the organization will distribute 75 trees to service members from varying walks of life.

25 – 7’ trees will be given to Vietnam Veterans that were stationed in Vietnam.

– 7’ trees will be given to that were stationed in Vietnam. 25 – 7’ trees will be given to families that currently have an immediate family member in the military stationed in an area of conflict.

– 7’ trees will be given to families that currently have an immediate family member in the military stationed in an area of conflict. 25 – 7’ trees will be given to families who have an immediate family member in the military who have returned from an area of conflict in 2022.

While the trees are free for qualifying current and former service members, trees over 7’ tall will be charged at the normal rate for the additional height only.

To claim one of the free trees while supplies last, present your DD2-14.

This year's season begins on Wednesday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for pre-cut trees only. The grand opening for regular operations is on Friday, Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The farm will remain open for tree harvesting until Dec. 11. They are closed on Mondays. The operating hours are as follows:

Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.