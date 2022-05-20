Five Nights At Freddy's Haunted House coming to Medina this Halloween

Tickets for the new haunted experience are now on sale.

MEDINA, Ohio — A new haunted attraction inspired by the horror video game Five Nights at Freddy’s is coming to Medina this October.

Open only for Halloween weekend from Friday, Oct. 28 through Monday, Oct. 31, the Five Nights at Freddy’s Haunted House is located at the Jurassic Mountain Family Entertainment Center at 2789 Medina Road just off I-71.

Tickets went on sale Friday morning for $50 each, but quantities have been limited to 2,100 throughout the four nights of operation. Each guest must select a specific time date and time slot when purchasing tickets. By using the following codes:

Friday October 28 codes: fri7, fri8, fri9, fri10, fri11, fri12

Saturday October 29 codes: sat7, sat8, sat9, sat10, sat11, sat12

Sunday October 30 codes: sun7, sun8, sun9, sun10, sun11

Monday Halloween codes: mon7, mon8, mon9, mon10, mon11

If your code does not work then that specific time slot has been sold out.

Tickets can be purchased HERE. Organizers say approximately 780 tickets were still available as of May 27.

Here’s how the haunted experience has been described by the attraction's Facebook page:

Imagine walking into an actual Family Fun Center like Chuck E Cheese, but themed like Freddy Fazbear's Pizza Place.

Imagine if you will, that your group is the ONLY group in the building (besides our staff obviously) and you are armed only with 1 flash light for your entire group.

You have to make it through every square foot of our 50,000 square foot building. Through the dining area, the tunnels and slides of the jungle gym. Wondering what could be hiding inside of the ball pit as you have to make your way through it.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s Haunted House is going to be the one stop you cannot miss this Fall.

Plan accordingly because you won’t be in and out in five minutes like most haunted houses. This will be a real experience.

Watch a teaser clip:

