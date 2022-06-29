From safety to liability, what to know ahead of the July 4 weekend

If someone gets hurt from fireworks at your house, are you liable? Depends.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Even with new state fire work laws, there will be people lighting off their own firework shows this holiday weekend.

What happens if someone is a firework injures someone at your home? When it comes to liability, insurance agent Natasha Reinhart says to talk to your insurance agency first.

It's also important to follow the state laws when it comes to fireworks because your liability could alter if you're covered for accident or injury, but break state laws.

"If you cross state lines and go into Michigan and buy fireworks that are not legal in Ohio, ... and you're shooting those off [in Ohio]," Reinhart said. "It could potentially be considered an illegal event or an illegal situation because they are not legal fireworks," Reinhart said.

Here's what could happen if you are injured by a firework at someone's house:

"What would likely happen is if your health insurance company is going to pursue that individual or their home insurance company for compensation," Reinhart said. "If they don't have that coverage or if you are the one doing it and don't have that coverage or it's denied because of those variables, you might be looking at out of pocket expenses to cover that person for their injuries."

If you hurt yourself at someone's house from a firework, you could not pursue that person for negligence. Reinhart says to look at liability like a lawsuit-- you can't pursue a lawsuit against yourself.

The dry weather also has some fire officials warning residents to be extra cautious this weekend. Dry grass and leaves alone are a hazard for fires to spread and fireworks add to the risk.

"If you go out in your backyard or when I go out in the my backyard, the grass is getting a little crispy," Springfield Twp. Assistant Fire Chief David Moore said. "The ground is pretty dry, this past weekend the winds were up and these are things that kind of increase the danger."

Moore said they have already had multiple grill fires that have been left unattended or too close to a home.

From bonfires, grills to fireworks, Moore says it's important to have something close by to be able to put out a fire like a bucket of water or fire extinguisher.