Coats for Christmas collection drive running through Friday in Hancock County

In its 34th year, the winter coat collection drive collects and distributes about 2,500 coats a year.

FINDLAY, Ohio — For 34 years, Coats for Christmas has been collecting, cleaning and handing out winter coats to those in need in Hancock County.

Collection boxes can be found all across Hancock County for this year's Coats for Christmas drive.

Andrea Kramer's father started the initiative in 1987, and though her clothing store is currently moving into her dad's former City Cleaners location as he's retired, Kramer wanted to make sure the building was still the main spot to drop off unused and unwanted winter coats.

"Being at this location--it's been here for 76 years--it was just easy to keep the streamline of coats being dropped off at the same location. And obviously all in the family business, I was happy to support and continue on the legacy with Coats for Christmas," said Kramer, president of City Apparel.

This year, organizers say there is a big need for small children's coats, and adult coats in 2, 3 and 4 XL sizes.

On average, the collection drive gathers about 2,500 coats to distribute.

Last year, COVID-19 seemed to lower the numbers a bit, down to 2,000.

Once this week's collection ends at 3 p.m. on Friday, the coats will be cleaned by City Uniforms and Linens.

Then they will be distributed to anyone who needs them.

"If you need a coat, come on out. You don't even have to be a Hancock County resident, if you're coming from an outside county and you're willing to drive and you need a coat, come get a coat," said Coats for Christmas committee chair Melissa Larocco.

Those coats will be distributed to anyone who needs them at the Findlay YMCA's East complex on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., and on Sunday, Dec. 12 from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

"Then the rest of them are given to Chopin Hall and City Mission in town, and they're given away after the fact," Larocco said. "So all of the coats are used for those in need."