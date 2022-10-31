Myles Garrett does it again: See his 'Stranger Things' theme for Halloween

The Browns defensive end always outdoes himself for Halloween.

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — It's no secret Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett likes Halloween. For the past few years, his elaborate displays have caught some serious attention.

This year, he may have outdone himself. Garrett revealed on Instagram Sunday his latest theme: "Stranger Things."

Hanging from his front door is Season 4 villain "Vecna," a monster with movable vines that protrude from his body.

On the show, Vecna's victims are wrapped up in his vines. So Garrett stuck with the theme, swapping out characters from the show for NFL quarterbacks like former teammate, and now Panthers' QB Baker Mayfield, and Bengals' Joe Burrow. Last season, the two-time All-Pro also poked fun at opposing quarterbacks, creating a "Quarterback Graveyard" with gravesites for the opposing signal-callers on the Browns' 2021 schedule.

You can see Garrett's impressive display this year in the post below.

Despite his impressive decorations, Garrett won't be around to pass out candy on Monday night. Instead, he'll be taking the field at FirstEnergy Stadium as the 2-5 Browns look to snap a four-game losing streak when they host Burrow and the Bengals on Monday Night Football.

