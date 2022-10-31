Myles Garrett does it again: See his 'Stranger Things' theme for Halloween

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — It's no secret Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett likes Halloween. For the past few years, his elaborate displays have caught some serious attention.
This year, he may have outdone himself. Garrett revealed on Instagram Sunday his latest theme: "Stranger Things."
Hanging from his front door is Season 4 villain "Vecna," a monster with movable vines that protrude from his body.
On the show, Vecna's victims are wrapped up in his vines. So Garrett stuck with the theme, swapping out characters from the show for NFL quarterbacks like former teammate, and now Panthers' QB Baker Mayfield, and Bengals' Joe Burrow. Last season, the two-time All-Pro also poked fun at opposing quarterbacks, creating a "Quarterback Graveyard" with gravesites for the opposing signal-callers on the Browns' 2021 schedule.
You can see Garrett's impressive display this year in the post below.
Despite his impressive decorations, Garrett won't be around to pass out candy on Monday night. Instead, he'll be taking the field at FirstEnergy Stadium as the 2-5 Browns look to snap a four-game losing streak when they host Burrow and the Bengals on Monday Night Football.
More Cleveland Browns coverage from WKYC:
- Cleveland Browns sign Charley Hughlett to richest contract ever for NFL long snapper
- 'While I'm here, I'm just enjoying it': Jacoby Brissett making most of final weeks as Cleveland Browns starting QB
- Attorney for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson files motion for sanctions, calls latest lawsuit 'a sham'
- Browns’ Deshaun Watson fires back at sexual assault lawsuit, 'cheating' fishermen plead not guilty, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
- Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett hosts event with Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio at Rocky River Taco Bell
- Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski still awaiting explanation of controversial false start call from Week 7 loss
Editor's Note: The following video is from a previous, unrelated report.