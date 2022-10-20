Christmas Ale returns with 'First Pour' at Great Lakes Brewing Company in Cleveland

It's a sign that Christmas is right around the corner.

CLEVELAND — Although we’re in the midst of Halloween with trick-or-treat night just around the corner, some in Cleveland are already jumping ahead to Christmas.

That’s right! Christmas Ale is back in Northeast Ohio while the Great Lakes Brewing Company celebrates their annual “First Pour” event as the seasonal drink is officially tapped at 11:30 a.m.

It comes as Great Lakes Brewing Company marks the 30th anniversary of their Christmas Ale.

Want to get your hands on the festive flavor? The first cans, bottles and kegs of Christmas Ale will be available at the Great Lakes Brewing Company gift shop starting Friday, Oct. 21. Those same products will then start appearing at grocery stores throughout Northeast Ohio starting on Monday, Oct. 24.

3News' Austin Love spent Thursday morning with the team at Great Lakes Brewing Company to explore everything there is to know about their iconic Christmas Ale. You can watch more in the videos below...

Merry Christmas!

