BJ's Wholesale Club giving away free turkeys with purchases for Thanksgiving

Find out how you can get your hands on a free butterball this year!

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — Thanksgiving is less than three weeks away, and between the COVID-19 pandemic and economic uncertainty, many Americans are wondering how to pull off a traditionally gluttonous holiday.

That's where BJ's Wholesale Club comes in: The company announced earlier this week they are helping their members save money this year and offering--for a limited time--a free turkey with the purchase of qualified items.

Between now and Nov. 25, qualifying BJ's members can receive a free butterball whole turkey thanks to a current coupon the company is offering on their website, while supplies last. The offer will be valid for pickup in-store, curbside delivery, or same-day delivery to your home.

"Our Thanksgiving feasts may look different this year, but we’re helping our members make them just as memorable with free turkey and unbeatable savings on fresh food and groceries," said Michael Leary, senior vice president, GMM, perishables, grocery, and beverages. "Whether shopping in-club or from home, BJ’s members can get everything they need for their favorite Thanksgiving dishes – all at an incredible value."

To redeem the offer, all you have to do is visit bjs.com/freeturkey and clip the coupon, add four items from the qualified items list to your cart, and check out. Qualified items include everyday products such as laundry detergent, toothpaste, body wash, toilet paper, and tissues.