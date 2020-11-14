Annual Bowling Green Holiday parade goes virtual during pandemic

The Annual Bowling Green Holiday Parade will be going all virtual this year. It's been a tradition in the community for over 60 years.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Not unlike so many of the other things we look forward to this time of year, a holiday favorite in Bowling Green will be a little different in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But, the show must go on. The Annual Bowling Green Holiday Parade will be going all virtual this year.

The parade has been a tradition in the community for over 60 years.

It's one of the reasons parade committee member, Mary Hinkleman, says despite having to cancel the in-person celebration, people rallied behind them and were excited to help make it virtual.

"This will still be an experience that we hope will put some holiday spirit into your hearts and let you feel what comes from Bowling Green," said Hinkleman.

Everyone involved They hope to celebrate in person again in 2021.