Angel Trees available in Tiffin to support 30 area families

Simply Susan's Boutique is now hosting an Angel Tree, and also offering free gift wrapping for purchased Angel Tree gifts.

TIFFIN, Ohio — A small shop in Tiffin wants to make sure families in need can still give presents to their children this holiday season.

Six years ago, Amy Recker founded the group Christmas Angels after she learned of a Tiffin area family that was forgoing Christmas gifts due to financial struggles.

That first act of generosity has since grown every year, as more and more families in need are nominated to have their children's names and Christmas wish lists put on an Angel Tree.

"Other people nominate a family, it may be a family that is having a hard time, that's pretty humble and hard working, but just can't get a break. We're just trying to help those families. So we got nominations," explained Recker. "This year we have 30 nominations."

This year, Simply Susan's Boutique is a new location for a new angel tree.

Owner Susan Wilkinson says her shop will also be offering free gift wrapping for the Angel Tree presents.

And, Wilkinson is willing to work after hours if Angel Tree shoppers need some additional time in picking an ornament or dropping off the gifts.

Wilkinson says initiatives like this one are so important during the holiday season and really put into perspective how a simple act can change people's lives.

"Most kids are asking for electronics and they have so many gifts that they don't open them all up on Christmas morning," said Wilkinson. "And here's kids that are asking for pants. Like, how can you not?"