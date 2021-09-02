What's the full schedule for Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween? 'Hocus Pocus' to air 14 times

'I put a spell on you...'

Who lit the Black Flame Candle?

That's right... The spooky season is upon us and the Sanderson sisters are back to bewitch your TV throughout October.

Freeform has announced it will air Disney's Hocus Pocus 14 times throughout their 31 Nights of Halloween lineup for 2021, which starts Friday, Oct. 1.

Hocus Pocus has developed a rabid fan base since its release in 1993, becoming one of Halloween’s most beloved child-friendly cult classics starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as a trio of hilariously wicked witches. A Hocus Pocus sequel is currently in the works for the Disney+ streaming service with all three actresses set to return.

Other frightful favorites included in this year's 31 Nights of Halloween are Ghostbusters, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Goosebumps, Corpse Bride, Casper, Hotel Transylvania, Addams Family and The Goonies.

The following features are new to lineup this year:

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Men in Black II

The House With A Clock In Its Walls

Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children

Cowboys & Aliens

The Huntsman: Winter’s War

Want something with more scares? Freeform will also air the more intense Fright Night remake from 2011 for the first time ever.

If Hocus Pocus is what you're looking for, here's every single airtime set for this year's 31 Nights of Halloween on Freeform:

Friday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 3 at 4:35 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9 at 7:40 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 10 at 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 14 at 8:50 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16 at 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 17 at 5:10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23 at 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24 at 8:45 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 28 at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30 at 8:50 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 31 at 2:35 p.m. and 9:20 p.m.

You can see the full schedule for Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween HERE.