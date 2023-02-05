Here's how to spot a fake representative at your front door

Scammers are known to pose as city workers or even gas and electric representatives.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It can happen to anyone. Someone official-looking comes to your door, you answer and next thing you know . . . your personal information is stolen.

Scammers are known to pose as city workers or even gas and electric representatives. This includes people "acting" as workers looking to install those new Toledo water meters.

If your meter is located indoors, your family could be vulnerable if you are not careful. Scammers might be trying to gain access to your home to see potential access points and what you may have inside.

Here are some red flags that scammers may use:

Knocking on your door and telling you your bills are past due.

Threatening to cut off your service if you don't make an immediate cash payment.

Try to get your personal information - which they then use to steal your identity.

Here's how to avoid this situation:

Always look for the company logo on the uniform and vehicle of anyone who arrives at your property.

Ask to see the official company identification badge for any utility employee who wants to access your home or collect personal information.

Know your household plumbing. If the meter is located outside, you shouldn't have to let anyone inside to inspect it.