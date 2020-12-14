Sometimes we need to look within to start chasing our dreams.

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio — Manifest. Just Breathe. Self Love.

The words? Well, they're just for you, inside shirts designed by Willoughby Hills startup clothing company WithINSPIRED.

"It's almost like a little private tattoo that you don't have to put on your skin," founder Kelly Danko said. "A lot of people have these private things that they're going through, that they need a push for, but they don't want the world to know about it."

Kelly knows about struggles, too: She lost her dad 20 years ago in a car accident, became a single mom, and after several failed rounds of IVF, she needed some hope.

"I thought, you know, if we could turn this into inspirational messages and play on the twist of the 'within,'" she told us.

So, in September, Kelly launched the business. It's a custom product line where you create the words or phrases on the inside of your shirt, kickstarting your dreams.

"Nobody has a perfect past of, you know, this charmed life," she said. "We've lost loved ones. We have lost jobs. We have dealt with hardship."

The idea is to spark joy, but not just in your life.

"We would love to have it create sort of a movement, you know, to help people help each other," Danko explained. "Showing somebody you care, a little kindness goes a long way in this world and we all need a little help."

And in her own mission of spreading hope, Kelly's dreams also came true: She's adopted two children. It didn't come easy, but it was worth the journey.

"You've got to search within you sometimes to get through these times to learn the lesson, to grow and to move forward," she said.