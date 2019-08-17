NAPOLEON, Ohio — A local man celebrated 30 years on the job in Napoleon Friday.

If you've eaten at the Napoleon McDonald's over the last three decades, you've probably been served by Todd Rothenberger.

Todd has been a staple inside of the Napoleon McDonald's, usually manning the fry station.

His career has outlived pretty much most fellow employees, and even managers.

"Todd is our cheerleader, he's the first one yelling teamwork and getting everybody riled up and ready to go for a rush, and he's just all around a great person," said Shawn Bucholz, who has been the Napoleon McDonald's general manager for two years.

Todd turns 52 this year and usually doesn't work on Friday's, but his bosses called him in to help out during today's lunch rush.

An excuse to get him in the restaurant to surprise him with a 30th anniversary celebration.

Todd is employed through a partnership with Hope Services, who assists about 50 people with varying disabilities find work in Henry county.

"They meet new people, they become a tax paying citizen. Anything that you would value from your job, they value also," said Melinda Camp with Hope Services.

When Todd went to clock in Friday morning, the franchise owner and his manager told him he didn't actually need to work today, which seemed to disappoint the long time employee.

"He just loves the people. no matter where we go, he's sees someone from McDonald's. and I'm hoping the people love him," said Todd's mother Kathy Wolf.

And by the turnout for Todd's surprise party, he sure is loved.

Todd received a corporate watch from McDonald's, a crystal french fry display, and an official customized Liberty Center tigers football jersey.

Todd couldn't stop thanking people in attendance, and said his work is the best part of his life.

"Be happy, have faith, and have a nice day, thanks you," said Todd.

And instead of serving up fries today, Todd was busy serving hugs to everyone he recognized from his 30 years.

Then, Todd got right back to work.

"As long as he can do it physically, he's going to be doing it." said his mother Kathy

The only question that Todd was not comfortable with giving a clear answer on was when he was planning on retiring.

And, it shows a lot about his character that even though he technically wasn't on the schedule Friday, Todd demanded that he still man the french fry station before he had a piece of cake.